...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Students walk into South Central High School in 2018.
The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on a school bus as it was leaving South Central High School, the agency reported late Thursday.
A news release said a 16-year-old was grazed in the buttocks by a gunshot. The department learned about the incident about 6 p.m. when it responded to a report the teen was being treated at ECU Health Medical Center.
A preliminary investigation has revealed the incident happened at approximately 3:45 in the afternoon, a news release issued about 9 p.m. said.
"At this point in time, it appears the teen was injured as a result of an accidental discharge and it was not a targeted incident. No other injuries were reported," the release said.
Police are working with Pitt County Schools to identify and interview all parties involved, the release said.
It is unclear at this time why there was a delay in reporting, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided as they become available, it said.
The police department said it is illegal to possess a firearm on school property, and the bus is considered school property. It is also illegal for an unsupervised minor under the age of 18 to possess a firearm.
Discharging a weapon within city limits is also a chargeable offense — whether accidental or not, police said.
It is unclear whether the gun was ever inside the school, the department reported. The gun had not been recovered Thursday night.