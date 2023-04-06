South Central High School

Students walk into South Central High School in 2018.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on a school bus as it was leaving South Central High School, the agency reported late Thursday.

A news release said a 16-year-old was grazed in the buttocks by a gunshot. The department learned about the incident about 6 p.m. when it responded to a report the teen was being treated at ECU Health Medical Center.


