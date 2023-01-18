Police investigate possible arson

A home at 410 Latham St. in Greenville where incident reports said a possible arson took place last week.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

Police are investigating if a fire in a west Greenville neighborhood last week was intentionally set.

An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said officers responded to the fire about 7:42 a.m. Jan. 11 at 410 Latham St., which is at the corner of Ward Street west of the city's Uptown District. The fire caused $4,000 in damage.


