An electrical problem in a golf cart started a house fire on Bremerton Drive on Saturday, Greenville Fire-Rescue reported.
The department was called to a two-story house in the 300 block of Bremerton about 6:55 p.m. along with The Town of Winterville Fire Department, a news release said.
The release said heavy smoke and flames were showing. Approximately 30 firefighters responded to the call. The fire was deemed under control in 45 minutes.
Investigators from Greenville Fire-Rescue examined the scene and determined the fire originated in the garage, the release said, and was caused by an electrical issue with the golf cart. The fire was ruled accidental.
Further information about the fire was not available. The release reminded all residents to be sure they have working smoke alarms and to contact us if they need assistance.