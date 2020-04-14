Someone stole property valued at $1,400 from an apartment on Friday, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of University Suites Drive in response to a larceny. The incident occurred between 1:50 p.m. and 3:51 p.m.
A laptop, four pairs of shoes and a PlayStation were stolen from the residence. No break-in was reported. The case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department release case reports Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 1:50 p.m. April 10: home forcibly entered to terrorize 27-year-old woman in domestic incident; no injuries; $150 damage to door.
- 650 Whitley Drive, Winterville, 1:30-1:39 a.m. April 13: beer valued at $1.99 stolen from Sheetz; case ongoing.
- 700 block Peed Drive, 2 p.m. April 11-12:59 a.m. April 12: door and window valued at $90 damaged or vandalized at residence; no items stolen; case ongoing.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 4-8:12 p.m. April 11: jacket, purse and cash valued at a total of $183 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 100 block Kristin Drive, 2:25 p.m. April 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 2100 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 10:12 p.m. April 11: woman assaulted; case inactive.