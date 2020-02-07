The trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend and three daughters with a hammer is expected to take place sometime this summer, most likely in August, and jury selection is likely to last at least six to eight weeks, attorneys said on Thursday afternoon during murder status hearings at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Dibon Jad Toone, 43, 1101 Grovemont Drive, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 16, 2016, deaths of his girlfriend, Garlette Howard, 32, and 5-year-old Myona Toone, 7-year-old Ayona Toone and 11-year-old Bryanna Nicole Carr. The girls were found beaten to death in one bedroom and Howard was found beaten to death in a bed in another bedroom at the apartment at 1101 Grovemont Drive, Unit A2.
After the killings, Toone stole Howard's work vehicle which was equipped with OnStar. Authorities arrested Toone in Richmond, Va., later that day. The state is seeking the death penalty.
Also during the murder status hearings, attorneys for a Ricardo Hardison, who is accused of shooting another man in a parking lot of an apartment complex in 2018, asked Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount III to reduce their client's bond from $5 million to $100,000. That motion was denied.
Hardison, 24, of 1203 Holden Drive, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 19, 2018, death of 23-year-old Ralph Boggs outside an apartment on Holly Glen Drive in Greenville. Witnesses told police they heard gunfire and discovered Boggs suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He was dead by the time officers arrived.
Hardison was taken into custody on Jan. 12 by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office following a short chase on Interstate 73. Motions are due in April and a trial is expected to begin sometime in May.
Boggs' parents attended the hearing.
Other cases were continued to future murder status hearings in April, and prosecutors presented plea deals to defendants in some of those cases.