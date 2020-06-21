The number of tickets issued by red light cameras at six Greenville intersections is continuing to drop steadily, according to numbers provided by the city’s police department.
A total of 4,224 citations were issued by the program for violations captured in the first five months of 2020, according to department figures. That was down 2,201 from first five months of 2019, when 6,427 citations were issued.
The 2019 numbers were down 1,580 from the first five months of 2018, when 8,016 violations were recorded. During all of 2018, the first full year of the program, 18,850 citations were issued. The numbers dropped by 4,848 to 14,002 in 2019.
The program was designed to reduce crashes at city’s most dangerous intersections. Fewer violations demonstrates the cameras are doing their job, said Kristen Hunter, public information officer with the police department. Since the cameras were activated in November 2017, they have reduced crashes and prevented fatalities, she said.
In the first full year of the program, crashes at the intersections were reduced by 27 percent, Hunter said. There was a 26 percent reduction in rear-end collisions and there were no fatalities at the intersections. There was a 4 percent recidivism rate for violating drivers.
The Reflector asked for 2019 crash data but it could not be made available by the Friday deadline for this story.
The cameras also have been a financial boon to the county’s school system. Hunter said $3,390,597 has been collected in fines from the cameras since Nov. 15, 2017.
The state constitution requires that revenue from red light cameras goes to the local public school system, according to Pitt County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson. The school system agreed to pay a portion of the costs back to GPD to cover the red light program.
Each ticket costs $100, with $31.85 of the fine going from the schools to Arizona-based American Traffic Solutions, which operates the cameras, while the other $68.15 goes to Pitt County Schools. The schools system also pays the city $6,250 a month for an officer who reviews and approves each citation and expenses related to the work.
Johnson said the district has received $3,341,146 from the program and has paid $1,112,864 toward the program’s expenses.
The district spent $534,177 of the revenues during the 2018-19 school year on technology and school security, said finance officer Deborah Baggett.
“Since that time, we have not spent any funds except what we pay to the city for program expenses,” she said. “Funds are currently in the general fund, but we are holding them until the resolution of pending litigation.”
The program has survived two court cases challenging its constitutionality so far. A number of grassroots and legal efforts have organized to fight the use of camera systems in the state including redlightrobber.com, which encourages motorists to ignore the tickets.
Pitt County officials say the program’s greatest benefit, as the statistics reflect, is the reduction in drivers running red lights. Fewer citations at the six intersections show that more drivers are hitting the brakes instead of trying to beat the light.
One of the most-ticketed spots in the city has been the intersection of Arlington and Greenville boulevards. In 2018, 7,677 citations were issued there, an average of 640 a month.
In 2019, those numbers dropped. There were 5,689 citations were issued at the intersection, an average or 474 a month. And in the first five months of 2020, 1,675 citations were issued, an average of 335 a month.
Another trouble spot has been Charles Boulevard at East 14th Street. In 2018, 3,489 citations were issued there, about 291 a month.
By 2019, the intersection saw a significant decline in ticketing — there were 2,303 citations issued at the intersection, or about 191 a month. In 2020, 708 citations were issued in the first five months of the year, an average of 142 a month.
Other red light camera intersections have seen similar ticketing declines:
- At the intersection of Memorial Drive at West Arlington Boulevard, 2,399 citations were issued in 2018. In 2019, 1,622 citations were issued. In the first five months of 2020, 602 tickets have been given.
- At intersection of Charles Boulevard at East Fire Tower Road, 2,890 citations were issued in 2018. In 2019, 2,532 were issued. In the first five months of 2020, 664 tickets have been given.
- At East Arlington Boulevard and East Fire Tower Road, 2,395 citations were issued in 2018. The number dropped to 1,856 on 2019 and in the first five mon
ths of 2020, 575 tickets have been issued.