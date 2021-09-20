A Greenville man on the state sex offense registry was arrested Friday for failing to report his address to authorities.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted multiple compliance checks over the period of several weeks, eventually determining that Lastarza Reed-Green, 34, was not living at his registered Greenville address.
Reed-Green was arrested and charged with a count of failure to report new address – sex offender. He was summarily released on a $15,000 secured bond.
Reed-Green was placed on the registry for an out of state arrest. In 2019 he was charged with indecency with a child – sexual contact, in El Paso County, Texas, for a 2016 incident involving a 10-year-old victim.