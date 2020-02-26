Two men who are regular customers at a neighborhood market in Ayden have been charged with robbing it, the police department reported.
Maurice Desean Hart Jr., 18, and Da’quaris Deshan Crandell, 22, stop in regularly at LeLe’s Convenience Store, 4448 S. Lee St., not far from where they live, according to Cpl. Jenny Clark of the Ayden Police Department.
They stopped in the store twice on Tuesday, the second time with towels wrapped around their heads, Clark said.
Hart held a gun on Nhan Thi Dang, the clerk and longtime owner of the store, Clark said. Crandell jumped over the counter and grabbed the cash out of the register.
“They fled out the front door, ran around back and took off,” she said.
Despite the towels, the owner easily recognized the men, as did another regular customer who saw them run away. Thanks to the witnesses and video surveillance, police were able to identify the men quickly, Clark said.
Also, a tracking dog from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office led his handler from the front to the back of the store where they located the towels and articles of clothing the men had been wearing, Clark said.
“It was not too hard to identify them,” Clark said.
They learned that Hart lived just a couple blocks away at 4335 Martin Luther King Jr. St., arrived at his house a short time later and arrested him.
Crandell, who lives a couple blocks over from Hart at 4358 Liberty St., learned that police were looking for him. He turned himself in on Wednesday at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Both are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny. Hart was jailed under a $275,000 bond and Crandell under a $75,000 bond.