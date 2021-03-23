A Greenville man was arrested Sunday on a charge he stole from the Walmart on East 10th Street.
According to warrants, Tommie Earl Thompson III, 30, of 1327 Carolyn Drive was arrested by the Greenville Police Department for stealing a kicker subwoofer and 1600 watt amplifier kit valued at $114.80 on March 19.
Police used security camera footage to positively identify Thompson, leading to his arrest for larceny the department said.
Thompson previously has been arrested for felony breaking and entering in October of 2012 and September of 2017. He has also been arrested multiple times for larceny.
Thompson was held on a $5,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block South Library Street, 10:52 a.m., March 21: handgun stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 5:37 a.m., March 20: break-in at residence; damages valued at $200; case active.
- 2211 Hemby Lane, 8:06 a.m., March 19: identity theft reported at State Employee’s Credit Union; negotiable instruments valued at $580 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 10:25 p.m., March 20: man assaulted at residence by trespasser; case active.
- 600 block Bonners Lane, 1:46 p.m., March 19: man assaulted by friend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2900 block Cedar Creek Road, 8:46 a.m., March 20: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting reports; case closed by arrest.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 11:02 a.m., March 20: man assaulted at Greenville Mall; case cleared.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 118 Market St., Bethel, 5:48 p.m., March 19: break-in at building; case active.
- 4079 Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 6:31 p.m., March 19: financial card fraud at S & L Ground Delivery Inc. via internet; losses valued at $2,500; case active.
- 1600 block Lennon Street, Greenville, 8:27 p.m., March 19: vehicle break-in at residence; items valued at $290 stolen; case active.
- 2100 block Page Road, Greenville, 3:19 p.m., March 20: man robbed at gunpoint in parking lot; case active.
- 1000 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Grimesland, 7:46 p.m., March 20: automobile tampered with on road; case active.
Assaults
1300 block Holland Road, Greenville, 5:26 a.m., March 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3500 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 10:39 a.m., March 19: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 3900 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 3:07 a.m., March 20: woman assaulted, threatened by spouse at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 6:34 p.m., March 20: handgun discharged into occupied property; no injuries reported; case active.
- 3700 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 8:18 p.m., March 20: woman threatened at residence; case active.
1000 block Port Terminal Road, Greenville, 7:23 p.m., March 20: secret peeping reported by woman at residence; suspect unknown; case active.
- Unspecified address, Greenville, 11:27 a.m., March 21: woman assaulted with revolver on highway by boyfriend; case active.
- 2000 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 7:42 p.m., March 21: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.