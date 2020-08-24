A man shot Sunday on Summerhaven Drive is a 25-year-old Greenville resident, according to a Greenville Police Department report released Monday morning.
Aaron Javon Selby was listed as the victim in a death investigation that is ongoing. The report did not indicate anyone had been arrested, although police on Sunday reported one person had been detained.
Selby's address was listed in the 400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, which is off of Hooker Road, several miles from the crime scene. The report said he suffered a major injury. It said a handgun was used as the weapon.
The relationship between the victim and the offender was otherwise known, the report said.
A 40-caliber Berretta handgun was taken as evidence, the report said. The handgun belonged to 28-year-old man.
The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The police department has not made a statement on the incident since Sunday afternoon via social media.
The department first reported the incident about 4:45 via social media. It said one person was dead and one person was detained. It reported there was no ongoing threat.
Traffic on Fire Tower Road was affected during the initial response to the crime. Summerhaven Drive is just west of the AMC Fire Tower theaters and east of Corey Road.