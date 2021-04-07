A crash report released Wednesday identified a woman killed in a crash that seriously injured a Greenville detective on March 9.
The State Highway Patrol report said Crystal Scott Tate of Rocky Mount crossed the center line on U.S. 264 near the Beaufort County line and hit a vehicle driven by Niki Verdin, a major crimes detective with the Greenville Police Department.
Tate died after after the crash, according the report. Verdin suffered disabling injuries and was taken to Vidant Medical Center by Pitt County Emergency Medical Services.
Verdin underwent multiple surgeries to treat injuries to her ankle and collar bone. The department reported Wednesday she has returned home but continues to recover from her injuries.
A fundraiser set up by friends of the Verdin family continues to raise money to support the detective, her husband and two children. As of Wednesday, $14,005 has been raised. Donations can be made at www.Gofundme.com.
The crash report said that Tate was driving eastbound in her 2009 Jeep Patriot in when she crossed the center line. The report said she was driving in a reckless manner.
Troopers who initially responded to the scene in March reported that alcohol containers and a strong odor of alcohol were in the vehicle. Results of a blood alcohol content test were not available at the time of the report’s release.
Tate was trapped in her vehicle following the collision. The report also indicates that there was a fire in Tate’s car following the collision.
It is unclear if she died on impact.
Verdin was driving her department vehicle while returning from training in Beaufort County when the wreck occurred. The Ford Taurus was totaled in the wreck.