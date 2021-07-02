Five utility trailers, most loaded with property, and a camper have been stolen from Greenville-area residents since June 21, according to reports filed with law enforcement.
The first theft occurred in Winterville in the Coopers Point neighborhood in the early hours of June 21, according to the Winterville Police Department. The trailer was loaded with a pair of all-terrain vehicles.
The agency called on the public to help officers identify an SUV and white car caught on surveillance cameras in the area. The SUV hauled the trailer away and was followed by the white car.
Subsequent incidents have been reported in Greenville, Ayden, Fountain and northern Pitt County, according to reports monitored by The Daily Reflector.
Investigators have not determined whether the theft could be connected, said Sgt. Lee Darnell of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. However, he said that there are ways to prevent trailer theft.
“The first isn’t easy for most folks to do, that is to keep it locked up inside,” Darnell said. “Even that isn’t a guarantee, though. There are commercial hitch locks that make (trailers) difficult to hook up to tow, and wheel boots to prevent it from moving. Both seem to be good, relatively cheap tools to deter thieves.”
He said trailers often are targeted because they are nondescript.
“If you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all ... no one gives it a second glance. One way to set yours apart is to go with a crazy paint color or design. Bright yellow, candy apple red, or lime green trailers aren’t as common. Yes, they can be painted over but that involves extra work on the thief’s part and he or she would have to work harder to keep it out of sight until it was disguised.”
Other options include running a chain around the axle and installing a wireless security camera to track the property.
The sheriff’s office investigating a case where a utility trailer containing a lawnmower was stolen from a residence in the 3900 block of N.C. 102 in Ayden on June 22.
A 5 by 10 trailer valued at $900 was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Allen Road at 5:29 p.m. on June 23, according to Greenville police.
A trailer valued at $900 and a camper valued at $3,000 were reported stolen from a farm in the 1700 block of Seven Pines Road near Fountain at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Later that day, at 9:57 p.m., a trailer valued at $5,000 containing a lawnmower valued at $7,000 was reported stolen from the parking lot of Oak Grove Church of Christ in the 4300 block of N.C. 903 near the Martin County line.
Investigations are ongoing.