Three people were shot to death and one was wounded in Elizabeth City late Thursday afternoon, an emergency responder has confirmed.
Few details were immediately available but the shooting incident happened at the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets around 5 p.m., the official said.
A person at the scene said law enforcement officers had blocked access to the neighborhood and were canvassing the area for gun shell casings.
Some of the victims were apparently shot in a car. A person at the scene said a car was parked at the Perry-Jordan streets intersection.
A young man who lives nearby on Peartree Road said he was cooking supper for his children when he heard gunshots.
“And then I heard it smacking the wall,” he said.
He pointed to a hole where he said a projectile had struck the outside of the house. It appeared to have been made by a .40-caliber or other large caliber bullet, he said.
He said he is familiar with firearms and it sounded as if two different guns were being fired from opposite directions, as if in a shootout.
“It was exchange of fire,” he said. “That’s for sure.”
People at the scene said an 8-month-old child had been killed, as well as an adult female and adult male. A fourth person was wounded, they said.
Police had not commented on the incident as of Thursday evening. Interim police Chief Larry James did not immediately respond to a voicemail. Sergeant Eddie Graham said he couldn’t confirm any details of the incident when reached Thursday evening.
A statement on the police department’s Facebook page urged residents to be patient.
“The Elizabeth City Police Department is currently working an active crime scene near the area of Jordan Street/Perry Street,” it said. “Expect traffic delays in this area. Please be patient as we work the crime scene.”
Third Ward Councilman Michael Brooks, reached Thursday evening, said his understanding was that two of the people killed were in their 20s. He said he, too, had heard that a young child had been killed but he wasn't sure of their age.
He described the shooting as "senseless."
"We've got to do something about this. We're losing our young people," he said.
The area where the shootings occurred is near the Perry Street residence driveway where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies serving drug-related and arrest warrants on April 21.