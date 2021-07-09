An arrest has been made in a July 1 robbery at a Greenville gambling business, but authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in a release Friday said that Victor Barrett, 47, of Greenville was arrested in Wilson with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
A report said that a masked suspect and another man entered 264 Amusements at 4761 S. N.C. 13 about 4 p.m., displayed a handgun and stole $8,987 in cash. The masked suspect later was identified as Barrett by detectives.
Barrett was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
The second suspect has been identified as Adedus McNair, 42, of Greenville. The release said that McNair has warrants on file for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. His whereabouts are unknown.
The office asked that anyone with information to call 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2400 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 1:02 p.m., July 8: camper break-in reported. Victim told deputies the incident occurred in June. Rare coin collection valued at $1,500 reported stolen; case active.
- 900 block Briley Road, Greenville, 8:48 a.m., July 8: vehicle broken into at residence. Firearm valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block Burruss Place, Greenville, 6:23 a.m., July 8: woman, juvenile and unborn child assaulted at residence by woman’s boyfriend; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 11:17 p.m., July 8: vehicle broken into. $527 in cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block Merry Lane, 9:49 a.m., July 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Chesterfield Court, 9:21 a.m., July 8: woman assaulted at residence. Phone valued at $600 stolen; case inactive.
- 1600 block East Fire Tower Road, 10:19 p.m., July 8: man assaulted by two individuals in parking lot; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 2:47 a.m., July 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.