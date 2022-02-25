Robbery at knifepoint reported in Greenville neighborhood The Daily Reflector Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenville police are investigating a robbery by a knife-wielding suspect in a west Greenville neighborhood.According to an incident report, a call was made after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The report said the robbery took place near a residence at the corner of Albemarle Avenue and Bonners Lane.No injuries were reported but the suspect got away with $30 according to the incident report, which also said an investigation is ongoing.GREENVILLEThe police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts620 W. Fire Tower Road, 12:28- 12:30 a.m. Feb. 24: cigar valued at $1.79 stolen from Speedway; case active.2200 block University Suites Drive, 9 p.m. Feb. 23- 3:45 a.m. Feb. 24: vehicle broken into at residence. $10 cash, ID documents, financial card stolen; case active.3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 4:54 p.m. Feb. 24: fraud in the amount of $6,000 reported; case active.Assaults4100 block Bostic Drive, 12- 12:32 a.m. Feb. 24: woman assaulted by known individual following break-in at residence; case active.600 block Cotanche Street, 1 p.m. Feb. 24: woman assaulted by unknown person in parking lot; case inactive.3140 Evans St., 7 p.m. Feb. 22: router valued at $79.99 stolen from Best Buy. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.1800 block Hopkins Road, 8:08 p.m. Feb. 22: burglary at residence. Television valued at $150 stolen; case inactive.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts400 block VOA Site C Road, Greenville, 8 p.m. Feb. 23- 9:32 a.m. Feb. 24: break-in at residence. Pressure washer, weed eater, leaf blower stolen; case active.7207 Main St., Bethel, 7:01 p.m. Feb. 21-8:30 a.m. Feb. 22: break-in at Gbody; case active.1200 block B.B. Lane, Greenville, 3:45 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22: break-in at residence. Assault rifle valued at $2,000 stolen; case active. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Break-in Robbery Greenville Theft Crime Police Criminal Law Bonners Lane Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews