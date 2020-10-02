A safe and cash were stolen during a break-in in Ayden this week according to a case report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in the 1000 block of Hines Drive Extension, the report said. Items valued at a total of $4,010 were stolen, the sheriff’s office reported. An investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3500 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 28-7:16 p.m. Sept. 30: vehicle parts valued at a total of $120 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Baptist Street, Greenville, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 30: moped keys valued at $50 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 30: vehicle parts valued at $1,200 stolen; case active.
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 30: radio equipment valued at $50 stolen from vehicle; case active.
Assaults
- 900 block Mizell Street, Greenville, 11 p.m. Sept. 30: man assaulted by friend, minor injuries; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Heath Street, 4:07 a.m. Sept. 29: residence forcibly entered to terrorize or injure; case inactive.
- 800 block West 14th Street, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 29: vehicle valued at $2,500 stolen, later recovered; investigation ongoing.
- 2600 block East 10th Street, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 29: tires and license plate valued at $140 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 4 p.m. Sept. 29-11:28 a.m. Sept. 30: Game Boy valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 1900 block Hyde Drive, 10 p.m. Sept. 29-8:20 a.m. Sept. 30: wallet valued at $15 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2700 block Townes Drive, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 30: camera and fishing equipment valued at a total of $405 stolen; investigation ongoing.
701 Moye Blvd., 11:10 p.m. Sept. 30: food valued at $4 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Eastbrook Drive, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 30: money, iPad and a watch valued at a total of $1,020 stolen; investigation ongoing.