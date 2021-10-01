D.H. Conley High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after an assault on a school resource officer who trying to stop a fight among students, the Pitt County Sheriff Office reported.
The fight took place in a hallway of the Worthington Road school about 1:45 p.m., according to a news release issued Friday afternoon. Deputy M.R. Stroud, one of the resource officers at the school, was approached by a student who assaulted him while he was responding to the fight.
Stroud called for assistance, and multiple deputies and officers responded. The school was placed in lockdown for everyone’s safety, the news release said.
A search of the campus was performed out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about weapons. No weapon was located and at no time did Stroud lose his weapon, the release said. At no time was there a weapon from any other source at large on the campus, the agency reported.
No injuries resulted from the incident. Juvenile petitions will be filed against at least one student who was involved, the release sad. The case remains under investigation.