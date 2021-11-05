Pitt County Schools is not commenting on reports of sexual misconduct by a student at D.H. Conley High School.
A 14-year-old student reported to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 27 that a 15-year-old boy touched her on one occasion, Sgt. Lee Darnell said Friday. The sheriff’s office said the case is active.
On Thursday, more than a week after the report, another Conley student appeared on WITN News to address an assault on her and other students and what she called inaction by school authorities.
“He rubbed up against my leg during my class and he also grabbed other girls’ thighs during their class as well,” senior Rachel Peed, 17, said on camera outside the school.
She reported the incidents to school officials but said the boy was not removed from the class. It’s unclear if the same boy was involved in both incidents. Darnell said he assumed it was the same boy.
“I thought that going to the school administration they would actually take it serious,” Peed said. “I feel like our comments have been disregarded and it is not OK.”
“I feel very uncomfortable even talking about it with (administration),” Peed said later in the interview. “They threatened my friend with a three-day out of school suspension.”
Peed said it was not the first time such an incident occurred at Conley.
“This is not the first time this has happened and nobody takes any of our comments serious and I hope that we get some justice.”
Pitt County Schools released a statement declining comment.
“Due to privacy laws, Pitt County Schools does not comment on specific complaints or individual discipline. All reports of harassment of any nature are taken seriously, investigated, and consequented in accordance with our Code of Conduct, where appropriate. The school system does not retaliate against individuals who make a good faith report of harassment. We encourage anyone who is concerned about such incidents to speak with school administrators and school counselors.”