Research equipment was reported stolen from a Greenville resident’s yard on Wednesday.
The Greenville Police Department received the report of the theft at 6:17 p.m. from the 4200 block of Dublin Road.
An incident report said three pieces of equipment were taken: an erythmea detector valued at $1,300, a heavy-duty tripod valued at $180 and a radiometer valued at $1,200.
The tools are commonly used to measure ultraviolet radiation.
According to a statement from the victim, the equipment is believed to have been stolen between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The statement said that the equipment has been set up in the same place every morning for a year.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3700 block Wilow Run Drive, 7 p.m., Sept. 28: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
- 2300 block Old Courthouse Road, midnight, Sept. 29: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 200 block Steward Lane, 1:30 a.m., Sept. 29: attempted vehicle break-in at residence; case active.
- 3700 block Willow Run Drive, 3 a.m., Sept. 29: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 649 S. Memorial Drive, 7 p.m., Sept. 29: video game console purchased using counterfeit $50 bills from patron at Taco Bell; case active.
- 100 E. First St., 8 p.m., Sept. 29: wallet valued at $50 stolen at Town Commons. Wallet contained $30 in cash, identification documents, $25 Texas Roadhouse gift card; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 6400 block Boss McLawhorn Road, Grifton, 1:47 a.m., Sept. 29: debit card stolen from residence; case active.
- 200 block Cherrywood Road, Greenville, noon, Sept. 25: bicycle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2600 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28: bicycle valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 3:48 p.m., Sept. 29: woman threatened by stranger at residence; case active.
4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 9:20 p.m., Sept. 29: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.