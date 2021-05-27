The Greenville Police Department suspended a search in the area of Wimbledon Drive after failing to locate a man that officers attempted to arrest early Thursday.
The incident began as officers with the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office serve a warrant at an apartment on Wimbledon Drive.
Officers believe the wanted individual, 23-year-old Ronald Latrell Sauls Jr., fled from officers by escaping through a window. Officers were searching the area near Arlington Boulevard and Fire Tower Road through the morning.
Searchers included a Greenville K-9 unit and drone unit as well as deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Nearby businesses were notified but nothing was locked down.
Sauls is wanted in Greene County for an attempted murder incident, the department reported. A camera at the apartment complex captured an image of him Thursday morning in bare feet, a dark ball cap and light blue shorts with no shirt.
Anyone who sees Sauls or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 252-329-4300. Caller may remain anonymous.