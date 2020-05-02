A fire at a home on Highland Avenue on Wednesday is the second reported arson at the address in a month, according to the Greenville Police Department. The resident also has reported several incidents of property damage.
Police were called the 500 block Highland Avenue after the owners discovered the fire about 10:05 p.m., a case report said. The homeowners had been away for a short time, the department reported. The fire caused about $10,000 in damage.
Another fire was started in a trashcan outside the home about 11:40 p.m. on April 3, according to previous case report. The fire damaged the exterior of the residence in the garage door area totaling $1,000.
The department has received three calls of damage to property at the address since March, reports indicate. In one incident, the owner’s vehicle tires were deflated. Investigations are ongoing into all the reports.
GREENVILLE
The police department last week issued reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 4600 E. 10th St., 3:40 p.m. April 29: beauty products valued at $42.12 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 1800 E. Fire Tower Road, 6:58 p.m. April 29: groceries valued at $467 stolen from Lidl, later recovered; case inactive.
- 4000 Dickinson Ave., 4:10 p.m. April 30: alcoholic beverages valued at $10 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 3800 block East Vancroft Circle, 7 p.m. April 29-11:22 a.m. April 30: bicycles valued at $1,200 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:40 p.m. April 29: swimsuits valued at $47.72 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 600 block East Arlington Boulevard, 6:50 p.m. April 29: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared by arrest.
- 200 block South Library Street, 4:41 a.m. May 1: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports last week with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
4600 block Washington Street, Grimesland, midnight April 25-5:10 p.m. April 30: vacant mobile home forcibly enetered; windows and cabinet doors sustained $300 damage; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 1300 block Billy Loop, Greenville, 8 p.m. April 29-4:59 p.m. April 30: man moved out of residence, damaged door valued at $100; case active.
- 1500 block Charter Drive, Greenville, 6:43 p.m. April 30: toilet, water heater and bathtub faucet valued at $700 stolen from rental property; case active.
Assaults
- 2600 block Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, 1:45 a.m. April 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at residence.
- 4500 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 12:01 a.m. May 1: woman assaulted with deadly weapon by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.