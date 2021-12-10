A man in jail for a 2018 shooting death is expected to return to court next week following a Thursday murder status hearing.
Travis Roberson, 26, of 504 Darden Drive, Greenville, is in jail in connection to the shooting of Shantelle Pope, 27, outside her home on Tyson Street on Nov. 13.
At the status hearing in Pitt County Superior Court, Anthony Futrell, assistant district attorney for Pitt County, told Judge Jeffery Foster that Roberson’s case had been discussed during a conference that morning.
Roberson will appear in court on Monday.
Roberson’s co-defendant, George Knight Jr., 35, was found guilty of first-degree murder in Pope’s death on Dec. 3 as well as attempted first-degree murder for firing at Deontay Parrish. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder as well as a subsequent sentence of 207 to 261 months for the attempted murder. He will appeal.
Cases involving 10 more people with pending murder charges also were reviewed on Thursday.
- Kelby Cox, 52, 3209 Summer Place, charged with an open count of murder in the Sept. 28 stabbing death of his girlfriend Maynette Herbert, 46, at their home. Cox’s case was continued to Feb. 3.
- Tyquavious Cummings, 20, 2206 Johnsons Mill Drive, Greenville, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marshayla Pasley, 20, on Jan. 13 at 2004 Long Drive, off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road. Pasley’s then 3-year-old son also was shot in the exchange but survived. Cummings’ case was continued to Feb. 3.
- Dexter Daniels, 21, of Greenville charged with two counts of murder in the shooting death of Joshua Okale-Weeks, 18, and Daceion Sanders, 15, on Feb. 22, 2019, at an apartment at Kennedy Circle. The case was continued to Feb. 3.
- Jamoni Edwards, 22, 3730 Bostic Drive, charged with murder in the March 6 shooting death of 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock in front of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive, which is in a neighborhood off of Hooker Road near J.H. Rose High School. Edwards’ case was continued to Feb. 3, with the prosecution saying a plea deal is being reviewed with Haddock’s family.
- Billy Earl Grizzard, 34, 834 Black Jack-Simpson Road, charged with murder in the Oct. 20, 2018, shooting death of 19-year-old Seth Nicholas Street. Street was shot in the Harris Teeter parking lot in Bells Fork. Grizzard’s case was continued to Feb. 3.
- Jerry Merritt, 63, of 3116 Bells Fork Road, charged with second degree murder and felony child abuse in the Sept. 26, 2020, death of 20-month-old Brianna Smith. Merritt’s case was continued to Feb. 3. The victim’s mother and grandfather were in court on Thursday but did not speak.
- Jamal Byron Phillips, 32, of 3404 Evans St., is charged with murder in the Oct. 15, 2017, death of 27-year-old Reggie Donnell Tyson. Tyson was shot and killed at the 100 block of Kristin Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m. A plea offer is in place and expected next week.
- Shaquille Ali Pittman, 21, 4179 Martin Luther Kings Jr. St., Ayden, a co-defendant charged with murder in Pasley’s death. His case was continued to Feb. 3.
- Justin Ross Summerville, 36, 109 Concord Drive, co-defendant charged with accessory after the fact murder in connection to the murder of Tyson. His case has been continued to Feb. 3.
- Ja’keis Wiggins, 20, 3989 Sterling Pointe Drive, co-defendant charged with first-degree murder in Pasley’s death. His case was continued to Feb. 3.