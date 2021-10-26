The defense for a man on trial for the attempted murder of two people in 2019, questioned the recollections of both victims during his cross-examination on Tuesday.
Santos Anselmo, 53, of 350 Jenkins Road, Stantonsburg, is charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly inflicting multiple lacerations on Francisca Jimenez -Rosario and Eloy DeLaluc Cholula.
Tapper Cole, attorney for Anselmo, questioned Jimenez-Rosario about how much she recalled of the June 23 attack in Farmville, which she testified led to her losing a finger, sustaining lacerations to the head, face, hands and knee and required multiple surgeries and rehabilitation.
Cole also asked whether she and the second victim, Eloy DeLaluc Cholula, had been drinking prior to the attack.
Jimenez-Rosario told the defense that she drank about four beers prior to the attack. She said that Cholula drank “maybe a 12-pack” of beer as well.
Cole questioned why she could clearly recall the events of the attack but not what happened when she was put in an ambulance to be transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.
Cholula testfied that he had about 10 beers prior to the incident. His statements to prosecutor Valerie Pearce, chief deputy district attorney for Pitt County, followed statements made by Jimenez-Rosario on Monday.
Cholula said that Anselmo arrived as he and Jimenez-Rosario were on the porch of her trailer. Anselmo left when she threatened to call police, but quickly returned and exited his vehicle with a machete, he said.
Cholula said he ran inside and blocked the door with a chair. Jimenez-Rosario ran. Anselmo attempted to gain entry into the trailer, but was unsuccessful. Then he pursued Jimenez-Rosario.
Cholula said he heard Jimenez-Rosario yelling and Anselmo swearing. He pulled the curtains aside to see the woman being hit with the machete, so he ran outside and hit Anselmo in the head with an empty glass bottle.
Cholula testified that Anselmo tried to hit him with machete as well, but could only hit him with its handle. At that point, Anselmo began chasing Cholula.
“He was yelling at me,” Cholula said through a translator. “Bad words, and he wanted to kill me and other bad words.”
Cholula said that Anselmo had never threatened him prior to the incident.
During Jimenez-Rosario’s testimony, Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster, allowed 13 photographs from the state into evidence.
The photographs depicted views of the area of the attack on the day it happened and more recently. Other photographs depicted the extent of Jimenez-Rosario’s injuries. Jurors viewed the photos as the victim described them.
Jimenez-Rosario's daughter also testified. She said that her mother was unable to move, feed herself or bathe alone in the months following the incident. She also said her mother still has trouble sleeping.
Cole questioned whether the daughter was present at the time of the incident. She said she was not, but recounted what she had been told by others.
Anselmo is expected to testify as the trial continues.