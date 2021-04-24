The Winterville Police Department arrested a local man on 42 felony charges related to peeping, according to warrants and arrest records.
Omar Corona, 38, of 147 Boyd St. was charged with 21 counts each of felony secret peeping and possessing a photographic image from peeping, the records showed.
A warrant from a March 20 offense states that Corona peeped secretly into a bathroom located at his residence that was occupied by another person. He then used an iPhone to create a photographic image “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire.”
That warrant also states Corona was in possession of a photographic image. The Winterville Police Department said that the case is active and did not have further comment.
Corona was jailed without bond in the Pitt County Detention Center. He is set to appear in Pitt County District Court May 5.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3900 block Gaskins Road, Grimesland, 8:09 a.m., April 22: cash and three backpack blowers valued at $1,075 obtained under false pretenses at residence; case active.
- 2129 Porter Road, Greenville, 11:09 a.m., April 22: 60 Adderall pills valued at $300 stolen from woman at Bullock’s Paint & Body Shop; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 6200 block N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 11:10 a.m., April 22: man defrauded of $2,000; case active.
- 5200 block U.S. 13, Greenville, 1:21 p.m., April 22: Honda 400 EX valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; various riding equipment valued at $100 also reported stolen; case active.
- 5600 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 1:52 p.m., April 22: woman defrauded of $1,250 in cash; case active.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 6:14 p.m., April 22: break in at residence. $4,000 cash, $150 in jewelry and $200 home safe stolen; case active.
- 400 block Lee Street, Greenville, 5:48 p.m, April 22: vehicle break in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Hollow Drive, Greenville, 10:46 a.m., April 22: woman assaulted and seriously injured by boyfriend; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:00 p.m., April 22: man assaulted by unknown person in Walmart parking lot; case inactive.