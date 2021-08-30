A Greenville man on the state Sex Offender Registry has been arrested for failing to disclose an active social media account to authorities.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Ivan Curmon, 50, of 2905 Cedar Creek Road, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of failure to report a new online identifier.
Sex offenders are required by state law to register their online presence with the state and their local sheriff’s office.
Curmon was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. He has prior arrests for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in 1998.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 824 W. Star St., Greenville, 3:20 p.m., Aug. 27: check for $500 missing from envelope mailed to Advance Mechanical Inc.; case active.
- 1716 Robert Drive, Greenville, midnight, Aug. 23: blue 2009 Chevrolet Express valued at $8,000 stolen from Edwards soccer field; case active.
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 1 p.m., Aug. 27: break-in at residence. Argument between parents and adult children as to who could live at residence led to deputy involvement; case closed by arrest.
3700 block Ghost Hollow Road, Farmville, 4:55 p.m., Aug. 27: back window broken at residence. Deputies said no property was taken, possibly a result of a planter falling and hitting the window; case cleared.
- 3200 block Baptist Street, Greenville, 7:09 p.m Aug. 27: Farmall 100 tractor valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3213 S. Eason St., Fountain, 5:07 p.m., Aug. 27: chainsaw valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block East Railroad Street, Bethel, 6:50 p.m. Aug. 27: break-in at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 6:23 p.m., Aug. 28: break-in at residence. Parent reportedly stole shoes valued at $320, two air conditioning units valued at $500; case active.
4100 block Dennis McLawhorn Road, Ayden, 2:07 a.m., Aug. 29: break-in at residence. Suspect entered ex-boyfriend’s house without permission. Smartphone valued at $100 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1200 block Victor Drive, Greenville, 6:47 p.m., Aug. 28: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Staton House Road, Greenville, 9:17 p.m., Aug. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Baywood Drive, Winterville, 1:58 a.m., Aug. 28: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 2000 block K&K Drive, Greenville, 1:50 a.m. Aug. 28: woman threatened by spouse at residence. Victim refused to pursue charges; case cleared.
- 2400 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 1 p.m., Aug. 28: woman assaulted by child in road; case cleared.
- 1500 block Logan Lane, Greenville, 2:51 a.m., Aug. 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Officer on duty also assaulted. Damage to personal property reported; case closed by arrest.
- 500 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 10:56 p.m. Aug. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
1800 block Belvoir Highway, 7:33 a.m., Aug. 29: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.
- 4142 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 5:54 p.m. Aug. 29: employee threatened by unknown person at Belvoir Corner Stop; case active.
- 3700 block Chatham Circle, Bethel, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 29: juvenile female threatened with firearm at residence. Leads exhausted; case closed.
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 7:41 p.m., Aug. 29: man assaulted by neighbor at residence. Apparent minor injuries sustained; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2800 block Stantonsburg Road, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 30: black and silver 2002 Honda car valued at $4,000 stolen from residence. Vehicle was last known to be secure at 3 p.m. Aug. 13; case active.
- 4051 S. Memorial Drive, 3:34 p.m., Aug. 25: handgun valued at $600, electronics valued at $560 stolen from Salon Excellence; case active.
- 1100 Mulberry Lane, 6:24 a.m., Aug. 27: break in at residence. Damage to window screen valued at $20; case active.
- 3000 block Adams Blvd., 10:03 a.m., Aug. 27: break-in at residence. Suspect used pass key to enter. Laptops valued at $300, other electronics valued at $900 stolen; case active.
- 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:27 p.m., Aug. 27: miscellaneous items valued at $289.88 stolen from Publix; case closed by arrest.
- 3500 block U.S. 264, 5:31 p.m., Aug. 27: vehicle broken into, license plate stolen; case active.
- 2460 Stantonsburg Road, 6:38 p.m., Aug. 27: food valued at $20 stolen from Food Lion; case active.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 8:21 p.m., Aug. 27: silver 2015 Ford Focus valued at $12,000 stolen from driveway. Phone valued at $300 also stolen; case closed by arrest.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 2 a.m., Aug. 28: break-in at residence. Electronics valued at $1,480 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Vance Street, 12:16 p.m., Aug. 28: break-in at residence; case active.
- 500 block South Greene Street, 7:45 p.m., Aug. 28: firearm valued at $400 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 2 p.m., Aug. 29: man robbed of wallet by suspect with handgun wearing ski mask. $40 cash, phone valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 1000 block Allen Road, 6:15 a.m., Aug. 30: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 7:12 p.m., Aug. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $200; case active.
- 2600 block Mulberry Lane, 5:14 a.m., Aug. 28: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence. Apparent minor injuries. Pint glasses, broom valued at $30 broken; case inactive.
- 100 block Oakmont Drive, 11:52 a.m., Aug. 28: man assaulted in parking lot; case closed by arrest.
- 110 Pearl Drive, 4:40 p.m., Aug. 28: man assaulted by known person at Clemmies Family Care Home II. Apparent minor injury; case inactive.
- 3900 block Ashcroft Drive, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 450 Moye Blvd., 10:15 a.m., Aug. 29: woman assaulted by acquaintances at Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham; case active.
- 200 block Tyson Street, 10:51 a.m., Aug. 29: man assaulted with pepper spray outside residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 1901 Charles Blvd., 2 p.m. Aug. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot of uBreakiFix. Apparent minor injury; case closed by arrest.