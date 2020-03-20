The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in a field or woods along Pocosin Road outside Greenville, according to a case report. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was 36 years old and lived nearby, the report indicated. The case is active and no arrest have been made.
PITT COUNTY
In other cases, the sheriff's office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Woodmoor Drive, 6 p.m. March 17-7:14 p.m. March 18: attempted breaking and entering of vehicle; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department on Thursday released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block Patton Circle, 10 a.m.-1:47 p.m. March 18: firearms valued at $800 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 3140 Evans St., 12:20 p.m. March 18: Apple adapters valued at $219.96 stolen from Best Buy, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 5-6:45 p.m. March 18: food items valued at $12.40 stolen from Walmart; suspect resisted officer; case cleared by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:55-6:10 p.m. March 18: archery supplies valued at $419.75 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 500 block Davenport Street, 9:06 p.m. March 17: man assaulted at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 2200 block Sweet Bay Drive, 11:04 p.m. March 17: woman assaulted at residence by spouse; case cleared by arrest.