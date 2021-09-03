A Pitt County man has been arrested for sex crimes committed against a child.
Robert Styons, 37, of 1805 S.E. Greenville Blvd., was located and apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Styons was accused of committing sex acts against a female victim between 2016 and 2017. The victim at the time was under 13 years old.
A release said that the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the offenses on Dec. 10, 2020. Warrants were later obtained against Styons.
Styons was charged with first-degree statutory rape, first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
Styons has prior arrests for common law robbery, common law burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia in Pitt County.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 1 p.m., Sept. 2: exhaust parts valued at $7,300 stolen from vehicle at residence; parts last known to be secure at noon, July 29; case active.
4300 block Hudsons Crossroads, Greenville, 1 p.m., Sept. 2: $80 in cash stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 7:01 p.m., Sept. 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
5977 South Main Street, Falkland, 8:13 p.m., Sept. 1: Falkland Emergency Medical Services personnel assaulted at rescue squad headquarters; case active.
- 1400 block Perkins Road, Greenville, 4:41 a.m., Sept. 2: man attacked by acquaintance with knife at residence; case cleared, unfounded.
1000 block N.C. 118, Grifton, 6 a.m., Sept. 2: woman assaulted in road. Apparent minor injuries; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 3600 block Ghost Hollo Road, Farmville, 10:31 a.m., Sept. 2: juvenile threatened by unknown person at residence; case active.
400 block Pacific Circle, Greenville, 8:50 p.m., Sept 2: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block East 11th Street, 2:29 p.m., Aug. 31: vehicle key valued at $90 stolen from car on road; case active.
3600 block Oak Hills Drive, 2:15 a.m., Sept. 1: two vehicles broken into in road outside residence; case inactive.
- 800 Thomas Langston Road, 12 a.m., Aug. 28: phone valued at $100 stolen at Lowe’s; case active.
- 306 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3 a.m., Aug. 1: steak sandwiches valued at $23.60 stolen from Waffle House; case inactive.
- 100 block Toby Circle, 1 p.m., Aug. 1: break-in at residence. Damage to door and wall valued at $350; case active.
- 3300 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 6:56 p.m., Sept. 2: red 2021 Honda Civic Type R valued at $42,141.95 stolen from Barbour-Hendrick Honda of Greenville. Vehicle last known to be secure on Aug. 20; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block East Arlington Boulevard, 5:55 a.m., Aug. 1: woman assaulted by acquaintance. Apparent minor injury; case active
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 8:03 a.m., Sept. 2: man assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Wellingham Avenue, 5:33 a.m., Sept. 3: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.