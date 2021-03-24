A Greenville man has been charged with 13 felonies for stealing from his mother, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a breaking and entering report at 1821 L.T. Hardee Road, Greenville, at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday. There, a woman reported that a suspect she identified as her son had stolen cash and financial cards.
The suspect, Deven Leslie Nicholson, 24, was located by deputies and officers from N.C. Probation and Parole and the Greenville Police Department. Nicholson was serving probation for an August 2020 charge of obtaining property by false pretenses.
He was tracked to a moving vehicle and a stop was conducted by the Greenville Police Department, a news release said. A deputy arrived on the scene to arrest Nicholson for breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; obtaining property by false pretense; eight counts of financial card theft; and two counts of probation violation.
Nicholson’s bond was set at $150,000. According to the release, he remained in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center.
He previously served a three-month split sentence for breaking and entering vehicles from May to August 2018. He has also been arrested for felony breaking and entering, larceny and resisting an officer among other charges.