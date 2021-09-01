Pitt County authorities have arrested two women for spending more than $10,000 with a stolen debit card.
On Monday deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacqueline Barr and Nyja Hemby, both 19, of Greenville. A release said an investigation tied the two women to a June 15 report of fraudulent purchases made with a stolen card over the course of a month.
The two women are accused of stealing approximately $12,000 from a woman’s bank account.
Barr was charged with 50 counts of obtaining property by false pretense; 48 counts of identity theft; six counts of felony conspiracy; financial card fraud; financial card theft; attempted financial card fraud; attempting to obtain property by false pretense; and two counts of violation of a release condition. She was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond.
Hemby was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, three counts of felony conspiracy and attempted financial card fraud. She has been released under a $15,000 secured bond.
The release said more arrests are expected in the case.
PITT COUNTY
The sherriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Briley Road, Greenville, 7:59 a.m., Aug. 31: $20 in cash, credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicle at residence; case active.
- 3300 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 7 p.m., Aug. 30: air filter valued at $359 stolen from tractor; case active.
- 2900 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 12:43 p.m., Aug. 31: two catalytic converters valued at $1,600 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1800 block Charlie Smith Court, Grimesland, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31: pickup truck used without owner’s permission; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block East Belvoir Road, Greenville, 8:26 p.m., Aug. 31: man threatened by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1100 block Benjamin Road, Greenville, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Beasley Drive, 8 p.m., Aug. 29: checkbook, $5 in change stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 2800 E. 10th St., 11:44 a.m., Aug. 31: over-the-counter pain killers valued at $4.50 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.