Two Pitt County men have been charged in connection with a shooting that took place in a Farmville neighborhood earlier this month.
Warrants say that Antrez Reid, 21, of Fountain was arrested Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Reid and two accomplices, Jerome Beamon, 24, and Trabian Norville, 27, are accused of conspiring to shoot a man at his home.
The incident took place on Williams Street when Norville and Reid attempted to shoot inside a vehicle occupied by the victim, warrants said.
Probable cause was found that Reid fired his gun near Williams and Faison Street in an attempt to kill the victim, warrants said. He then fired his weapon into the victim’s moving vehicle, prompting multiple people to take cover as the crime was committed.
Reid had earlier pointed his weapon at the victim with intention. It is unclear if any injuries occurred from the shooting.
Reid has been charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of people, disorderly conduct, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.
Reid had previously been arrested on May 9 for carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Norville was arrested Saturday and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, going armed to the terror of people, felony aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct, hit and run, felony conspiracy, resisting a public officer, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault by pointing a gun.
Both were jailed without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3100 block Sunnyside Drive, Greenville, 2:59 p.m., May 22: $350 cash, $50 in coins, coach wallet valued at $75 and prescription drugs valued at $200 stolen from vehicle by friend; case active.
- 7200 block Main Street, Bethel, 2:59 a.m., May 23: individual sighted inside victim’s vehicle; case referred to Bethel police for further investigation.
- 3519 N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 8:26 p.m., May 23: lottery tickets valued at $86 stolen from Speedway; case active.
Assaults
- 4300 block MacGregor Downs Road, Greenville, 3:10 a.m., May 21: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 3800 block Goldsoboro Run, Farmville, 5:55 p.m., May 21: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Deep Run Road, Greenville, 11:54 p.m., May 21: man assaulted by unknown person in parking lot; case cleared.
- 1400 block Faith Drive, Greenville, 3:38 p.m., May 22: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; phone valued at $100 damaged; case active.
- 1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 3:38 p.m., May 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 8:26 p.m., May 22: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.
- 700 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 10:46 p.m., May 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; juvenile present; case cleared due to refusal to press charges.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 6:45 p.m., May 22: rifle valued at $250 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 200 block West Dudley Street, 7:24 a.m., May 21: license plate valued at $250 stolen at residence; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 8:33 a.m., May 22: alcohol valued at $9.99 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
- 2400 S. Memorial Drive, 11:10 a.m., May 22: $14 cash, identification documents stolen at H&R Block; case inactive.
- 100 block Kristin Drive, 5:47 a.m., May 23: wallet, rings valued at $400 stolen from vehicle; damage to vehicle estimated at $200; case active.
Assaults
- 2000 block Summerhaven Drive, 8:45 p.m., May 21: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 11:55 a.m., May 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 12:37 a.m., May 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 700 block West Third Street, Contentnea Street, 4:54 p.m., May 23: man non-fatally shot at park; case active.
- 300 block East 10th Street, 6:49 p.m., May 23: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 1200 block Westpointe Drive, 10:39 p.m., May 23: man assaulted by ex with weapon; case closed by arrest.