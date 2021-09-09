A former teacher on the sex offender registry was arrested in Martin County after failing to register a new address, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A news release from the agency on Wednesday said multiple compliance checks over a one-month period determined Ollie Shepherd Jr., 44, of Greenville was not living at his registered address. Warrants were issued for his arrest.
N.C. Department of Public Safety records said Shepherd had been sentenced in 2010 for a charge of sex acts with a student by a teacher and indecent liberties with a student in Union County. He was also arrested in 2015 in Union County for failing to notify authorities about a change of address.
Shepherd was charged with failure to report address-sex offender on Wednesday in Martin County. He was later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
The release said that more information on registration can be found online at www.pittcountysheriff.com/sex-offender-registration.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 5600 block N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 8:14 a.m., Sept. 7: internet scam reported; gift card valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Melonie Court, Greenville, 11:05 a.m., Sept. 7: Adderall pills stolen from residence; case closed.
- 1101 Industrial Blvd., Greenville, 4:23 p.m., Sept. 7: Kawasaki 300 4-wheeler valued at $3,500 stolen from Triest AG Group Industrial site; case active.
Assaults
1100 block Benjaman Drive, 6:56 p.m., Sept. 7: woman assaulted by parent at residence; apparent minor injury; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 202 E. Arlington Blvd., 12 a.m., Sept. 6: large glass rear window valued at $1,000 shattered at Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. The same window was shattered on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. and discovered broken on March 1 at 7 a.m.; case active.
4100 block Bostic Drive, 12 a.m., Sept. 7: residence entered; damage to interior estimated at $500; damage to windows, doors estimated at $300; damage to clothes at $200; case active.
- 1500 block Hooker Road, 10:51 a.m., Sept. 6: fraudulent EBT card valued at $199.59 recovered; case inactive.
- 106 Regency Blvd., 8:46 a.m., Sept. 7: landscaping services valued at $8,843.81 fraudulently obtained from Russell Property Management; case active.