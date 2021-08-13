A second suspect has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of a Greenville business, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
A news release from the agency said that the U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in the arrest of Adedus McNair, 42, of 3262 Landmark St., Greenville. The office reported on July 9 that Victor Barrett, 47, of Greenville also was arrested for the crime.
The robbery took place at 264 Amusements, 4671 U.S 13. A masked suspect and another man entered the business west of Greenville about 4 p.m., displayed a handgun and stole $8,987 in cash.
The masked suspect later was identified as Barrett by detectives. The second man was identified as McNair.
McNair was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.
McNair has prior arrests for larceny and breaking and entering dating back to 1994.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released information on the following other cases:
Break ins, thefts
- 2400 block E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 1:22 p.m., Aug. 12: fraud reported in the amount of $100; case active.
- 1700 block O’Farrell Avenue, Greenville, 2:22 p.m., Aug. 12: bicycles valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released information on the following other cases:
Break ins, thefts
- 500 block Hidden Branches Close, 11:45 a.m., Aug. 12: license plate valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
1000 block Jade Lane, 1:19 p.m., Aug. 12: break in at residence. Clothing valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 2400 block Dickinson Avenue, 11:39 a.m., Aug. 12: charbroil grill valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
100 block Brownlea Drive, 10:47 a.m., Aug. 13: catalytic converter valued at $2,706.43, oxygen sensor valued at $280.16 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2700 block Bluff View Drive, 12:06 a.m., Aug. 12: man assaulted by known person at residence. Minor injury apparent; case active.
- 100 block Slaney Loop, 12:24 a.m., Aug. 12: woman assaulted by spouse at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
700 block Patton Circle, 12:57 a.m., Aug. 12: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Apparent minor injury; case closed by arrest.
1900 block Buxton Road, 1:05 p.m., Aug. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
800 block Ward Street and Vance Street, 6:11 p.m., Aug. 12: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
200 block Lindbeth Drive, 9:11 p.m., Aug. 12: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.
1900 block Old Fire Tower Road, 10:41 p.m., Aug. 12: man shot by unknown person in road. Minor injury; case active.