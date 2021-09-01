Pitt County authorities have arrested three Greenville women for spending more than $10,000 with a stolen debit card.
On Monday deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacqueline Barr, Nyja Hemby, both 19, and Kei’mani Evans-Nelson, 20. A release said an investigation tied the three women to a June 15 report of fraudulent purchases made with a stolen card over the course of a month.
The three are accused of stealing approximately $12,000 from a woman’s bank account.
Barr was charged with 50 counts of obtaining property by false pretense; 48 counts of identity theft; six counts of felony conspiracy; financial card fraud; financial card theft; attempted financial card fraud; attempting to obtain property by false pretense; and two counts of violation of a release condition. She was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond.
Hemby was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, three counts of felony conspiracy and attempted financial card fraud. She has been released under a $15,000 secured bond.
Evans-Nelson was charged with seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, six counts of identity theft, three counts of felony conspiracy and financial card fraud. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where under a $50,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Briley Road, Greenville, 7:59 a.m., Aug. 31: $20 in cash, credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicle at residence; case active.
- 3300 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 7 p.m., Aug. 30: air filter valued at $359 stolen from tractor; case active.
- 2900 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 12:43 p.m., Aug. 31: two catalytic converters valued at $1,600 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1800 block Charlie Smith Court, Grimesland, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31: pickup truck used without owner’s permission; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block East Belvoir Road, Greenville, 8:26 p.m., Aug. 31: man threatened by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1100 block Benjamin Road, Greenville, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Beasley Drive, 8 p.m., Aug. 29: checkbook, $5 in change stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 2800 E. 10th St., 11:44 a.m., Aug. 31: over-the-counter pain killers valued at $4.50 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.