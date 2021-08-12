A Greenville woman has been arrested for elder neglect in the Belvoir area.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 25 deputies responded to the a residence to perform a welfare check. There, deputies found the victim in unsanitary conditions on a mattress.
EMS was brought on scene to examine the victim, who was eventually transported to Vidant Medical Center for further examination.
The release did not disclose the age of the victim or the address where the incident took place.
The victim’s primary caregiver, Tamara Smith, 38, was arrested on Aug. 4 on one felony count of domestic abuse, neglect and exploitation of a disabled or elder adult. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
The case remains active.