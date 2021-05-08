Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY... .Low humidity, gusty winds, and low fuel moisture will lead to a high risk for rapid fire spread today. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Coastal Onslow and Northern Outer Banks. * TIMING...This afternoon through early this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...25 to 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low to mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...None * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions may develop today. Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&