A Winterville man faces charges for trafficking in fentanyl.
Dustin Scott Spivey, 48, of 2655 Railroad St. was arrested by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The arrest concluded a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Pitt County, a news release said.
According to the release, 450 dosage units of fentanyl were seized.
Spivey has been charged with two counts of trafficking in an opiate by possession; two counts of trafficking in an opiate by transportation; possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin; and three counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.
Spivey was jailed under a $1.25 million bond at the Pitt County Detention Center for those charges and others related to drugs.
Spivey has drug trafficking arrests dating to 1989. His most recent arrest was in August2016 for the sale of Schedule I narcotics, for which he served about a year and a half.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7509 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 10:19 a.m., May 6: condoms valued at $2 stolen from Dollar General; case closed by citation.
2200 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:57 a.m, May 6: $1,200 cash, identification cards stolen in armed robbery at residence; case active.
1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 4:02 p.m., May 6: break-in at residence. Two chainsaws valued at $560 and sewing machine valued at $1 stolen; case active.
- 1900 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 8:57 p.m., May 6: attempted break-in at abandoned residence. Damage to window screens valued at $40; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 2600 block Jolyn Court, Winterville, 12:28 a.m., May 7: attempted break-in to locked residence. Report of individual entering vehicle of resident; case active.
- 7400 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 8:04 p.m,. May 5: tool valued at $1,200 stolen; case active.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 9 p.m., May 5: break-in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $200; case active.
Assaults
- 4000 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 10:49 a.m., May 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Jonathan Place, Greenville, 4:12 p.m., May 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend. Emergency communications interfered with and officer resisted; case closed by arrest.
- 2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 12:34 a.m., May 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 4142 N.C. 33 , Greenville, 11:28 a.m., May 5: woman assaulted at Belvoir Corner Stop by unknown person; case active.
- 1800 block Whichard Cherry Lane, Stokes, 12:19 p.m., May 5: man threatened by known person at residence; case active.
- 1710 Belvoir Highway, Greenville, 5:09 p.m,. May 5: man assaulted by strangulation at Joe’s Country Mart; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block Wimbeldon Drive, 2:22 a.m., May 6: attempted break-in at residence; case active.
- 1400 block Dunbrook Drive, 9 a.m., May 6: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet valued at $20 and ID card stolen; case active.