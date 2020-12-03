The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made two drug arrests on Tuesday.
Detectives from the Special Operations Unit, along with deputies from the Patrol Division K-9 Unit, concluded a narcotics distribution investigation by executing a search warrant at a residence located at 2615 Jefferson St., Greenville.
During the search heroin, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized. Residents Jeffrey Paul Morning, 54 and Jacquea Lanee Ritter, 39 were arrested.
Morning was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, maintain a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Ritter was charged with possession of heroin, destruction of criminal evidence and outstanding order for arrest — failure to appear misdemeanor larceny. She was jailed under a $12,500 secured bond.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Keys Court, 6:30 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Nov. 30: laptop valued at $1,500 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:56 p.m. Nov. 30: clothes valued at $235 stolen from Zumiez; case inactive.
- 4600 block East 10th Street, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 30: phone valued at $1,100 stolen; case inactive.
- 700 block Albemarle Avenue, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 1: bicycles valued at $900 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2700 block Meridian Drive, 10:58 a.m.-1:07 p.m. Dec. 1: two phones, shoes and cash valued at a total of $3,650 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 2 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 9 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.