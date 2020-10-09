The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a woman and a man on drug-related charges.
Mary Amber Brink, 55, of Blounts Creek was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The warrant stemmed from a traffic stop on Sept. 4 where Brink was a passenger and found to be in the possession of heroin.
Brink was booked under a $20,000 secured bond.
Christopher Todd Hahn, 25, of Greenville, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine.
Detectives observed a Jeep Cherokee in the Belvoir area being operated by a subject known to have a suspended license and initiated a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Hahn was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on the charges of felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $10,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4400 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 7: tools valued at $800 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Pine Needle Place, Greenville, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29-12:56 p.m. Oct. 6: jewelry and coins valued at a total of $4,300 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Duke Road, Winterville, 10:59 a.m. Oct. 1-11 a.m. Oct. 6: jewelry valued at $535 stolen; case active.
- 3500 block N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 2:50 a.m. Oct. 5: cigarette cartons valued at $3,272 stolen; case active.
- 3900 block Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, 5:39 p.m. Oct. 5: firearms, ammunition and PlayStation valued at a total of $1,400 stolen; case active.
- 3900 block Avon Road, Grimesland, 4:24 p.m. Oct. 3: tools valued at $835 stolen; case active.
- 1400 block Worthington Road, Greenville, midnight-9:15 a.m. Oct. 3: vehicle valued at $24,000 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Hope Drive, Greenville, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 2: Xbox and cellphone valued at a total of $1,100 stolen; case active.
- 5200 block Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 3: vehicle and jewelry valued at a total of $8,400 stolen; case active.
- 2600 block N.C.121, Farmville, 6 a.m.-3:40 p.m. Oct. 2: $1,700 in cash stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block Jimmy Lane, Washington, 4:10 a.m. Oct. 8: woman assaulted by friend; case active.
- 200 block Caddie Court, Greenville, 9:22 p.m. Oct. 1: man assaulted; case unfounded.
- 900 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 6: juvenile assaulted; case unfounded.
- 1700 block Belvoir Highway, Greenville, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 5: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 2100 block Flutter Lane, Greenville, 5:15 a.m. Oct. 5: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
6100 block County Home Road, Winterville, 6:36 p.m. Oct. 2: man assaulted with handgun, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 2800 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 3: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1400 block Flat Swamp Church Road, Robersonville, 3 p.m. Oct. 1: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:29-4:53 p.m. Oct. 7: bracelet valued at $1,200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 11 p.m. Oct. 7-1:30 a.m. Oct. 8: cash and iPhone valued at a total of $1,049 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2600 block Cypress View Drive, 8 p.m. Oct. 6-11:48 a.m. Oct. 7: drill set valued at $600 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Bowman Gray Drive, 7 a.m.-5:23 p.m. Oct. 7: license plate valued at $30 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block S.E. Greenville Boulevard, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 7: jeans, speaker and cooler valued at a total of $525 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1200 block Ash Circle, 9 p.m. Oct. 2-11:49 a.m. Oct. 3: radio valued at $800 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 1:46 a.m. Oct. 3: electronics valued at a total of $900 stolen; case inactive.
- 1100 block Turtle Creek Road, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3-3:25 p.m. Oct. 4: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Club Pines Drive, midnight-11:51 a.m. Oct. 4: electronics and jewelry valued at a total of $3,100 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3300 South Memorial Drive, 5:50 a.m. Oct. 4-9:45 a.m. Oct. 5: rims and tires valued at $3,000 stolen from Barbour-Hendrick Honda; investigation ongoing.
- 800 block Thomas Langston Road, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 5: $5,000 in cash stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 3040 Evans Street, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 6: shoes valued at $270 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block Whitley Drive, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 6: AR-15 valued at $200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 1 a.m. Oct. 6-4:47 p.m. Oct. 7: man assaulted by acquaintance, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, noon Oct. 6-11:09 a.m. Oct. 7: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 2100 block County Home Road, 12:38 a.m. Oct. 7: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Emma South Place, 10:50 a.m. Oct. 7: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 3000 block Kingston Circle, 9:35 p.m. Oct. 7: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 2:12 a.m. Oct. 2: woman assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 11:45 a.m. Oct. 2: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 200 block Deck Street, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 2: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block West Roundtree Drive, 6:24 a.m. Oct. 3: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 7:17 a.m. Oct. 3: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1400 block John Cox Lane, 7:32 a.m. Oct. 3: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Howard Circle, 12:31 a.m. Oct. 3: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1400 block John Cox Lane, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 3: woman assaulted by friend, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1800 block Rosemont Drive, 12:23 a.m. Oct. 4: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 100 block Kristin Drive, 1:05 p.m. Oct. 4: man shot, suffered non-life-threatening wound; investigation ongoing.
- 2100 block West Arlington Boulevard, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 4: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.