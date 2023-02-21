The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide has concluded that a man killed his wife, a mother of five, before taking his own life.

Detectives determined William Oscar Small, 62, shot and killed his wife, Heather Davenport Small, 44, at the couple’s home on 1113 Lexington Downs Drive, according to a release from the agency. Deputies responded to the scene at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 4 where they discovered the two dead with gunshot wounds.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.