...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph today, peaking early
this afternoon. The gusty winds combined with minimum relative
humidity values between 35 and 45 percent this afternoon may lead
to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide has concluded that a man killed his wife, a mother of five, before taking his own life.
Detectives determined William Oscar Small, 62, shot and killed his wife, Heather Davenport Small, 44, at the couple’s home on 1113 Lexington Downs Drive, according to a release from the agency. Deputies responded to the scene at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 4 where they discovered the two dead with gunshot wounds.
A weapon was recovered from the scene and there were no signs of forced entry to the home. The incident was initially classified a murder-suicide.
The agency said that autopsies of the deceased and further examination confirmed William Small shot his wife four times in total, with two of the fatal shots fired into her chest from “a sufficient distance to indicate that she could not have fired the shots.” William Small shot himself twice in the chest.
The agency said that William Small had a history of domestic violence against Heather Small over the past 20 years. Records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show an April 20, 2005, conviction for assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication connected to an incident on March 7 of that year.
Reports also show that the sheriff’s office responded to the 1100 block of Lexington Downs Drive at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019, in response to a 41-year-old woman being assaulted by her spouse.
According to a biography by Heather Small’s workplace, New Dawn Psychiatric Services in Kinston, she was a native of Plymouth who served as a police officer in Greenville beginning in 1998. She was a graduate of Pitt Community College, The University of Mount Olive and Vanderbilt University.
Heather Small worked at Vidant Health for 16 years including roles as a cardiology nurse practitioner before starting a psychiatry and substance abuse job at PORT Health in Greenville. She finished her doctorate degree in 2019.
The biography described her as “very compassionate about mental health and substance abuse,” adding she had been married 19 years and had five children.
An obituary from Congleton Mortuary in Greenville said that William Small was a former U.S. Marine and Greenville Police Department officer. He was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of D.H. Conley High School’s class of 1979.
The sheriff’s office said that juveniles were at home and asleep at the time of the couple’s deaths. They were unaware of the events that transpired and uninjured, the agency said.