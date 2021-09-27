Authorities are investigating a possible arson at mobile home in the Clarks Neck area in eastern Pitt County.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5500 block of Fleta Street at 9:55 p.m. Friday night. A trailer in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park was in flames.
Crews from Clarks Neck, Pactolous and Grimesland’s fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 9:35 p.m. according to Jay Morris, Pitt County fire marshal. The fire was put out by 10:24 p.m. and units remained to assist with the investigation until 2:05 a.m.
Morris said the fire was contained to the inside of the mobile home and no injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office said that the cause of the fire is being investigated. The reason it is being investigated as an arson was not provided.
The fire caused damage to the property valued at $5,000 according to an incident report.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2500 block N.C. 222 at Old River Road, 12:16 p.m., Sept. 25: unoccupied property broken into by juveniles; case active.
- 2000 block Lum Buck Road, Greenville, 12 p.m., Sept. 24: EBT card valued at $40, glasses valued at $100 stolen by friend; case active.
- 400 block Moore Street, Simpson, 7 a.m,. Sept. 25: break-in at residence. Television valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 2300 block Durwood Pollard Road, 6:27 p.m., Sept. 24: $55 in cash, debit cards stolen from victim’s purse by grandson; case cleared.
- 1600 block Lum Buck Road, Greenville, 9:25 p.m., Sept. 25: break-in at residence. Father of victim’s child interfered with emergency communications and stole a handgun valued at $400 and cellphone valued at $500. Shots fired, no injuries; case active.
- 7700 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 4:51 p.m., Sept. 26: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen from residence by victim’s son; case cleared.
Assaults
- 1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 1:54 a.m., Sept. 26: handgun fired into occupied residence containing woman, juvenile. No injuries; case active.
- 1600 block Belvoir Highway, Greenville, 11:13 p.m., Sept. 24: woman assaulted by adult child at residence. Apparent minor injuries; case active.
- 3300 block Alvin Road, Grimesland, 7:40 a.m., Sept. 24: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 2:38 a.m., Sept. 26: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 6000 block Gay Road, Farmville, 11:21 p.m., Sept. 25: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Chavis Drive, 7 p.m., Sept. 23: vehicle broken into at residence. Firearm accessories valued at $1,500, guitar case valued at $150 and electronics valued at $1,500 stolen; case inactive.
- 804 Johns Hopkins Drive, 9:07 a.m., Sept. 24: iPad valued at $350 stolen from Children’s World Learning Center & Academy; case inactive.
- 100 block Lakeview Trail, 5:59 p.m., Sept. 24: attempted break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 1401 Charles Blvd., 12:45 a.m., Sept. 25: armed robbery in Dollar General parking lot. Phone valued at $1,000 and $50 in cash stolen; case active.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 8:45 p.m., Sept. 25: beer valued at $2 stole from Walgreens; case cleared by citation.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:29 p.m., Sept. 26: bicycles valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2800 block Holly Glen Drive, 12 a.m., Sept. 23: man defrauded of electronics valued at $250; case inactive.
- 4100 block Kittrell Farms Road, 6 p.m., Sept. 23: vehicles broken into at residence. Wallet containing $150 in cash, identity documents stolen. Cellphone valued at $80 and wallet containing identity documents stolen from second vehicle; case inactive.
- 1000 block Cheyenne Court, 9:44 p.m., Sept. 24: burglary at residence. Damage to front door valued at $500; case cleared.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 2:45 p.m., Sept. 25: basketball goal valued at $99 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 7:10 p.m., Sept. 25: household items valued at $433.64 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 1500 block Ragsdale Road, 1:54 a.m., Sept. 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Damage to household goods valued at $100; case active.
- 2100 block South Village Drive, 3:40 p.m., Sept. 25: gun pulled on neighbor during argument. No shots fired; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 8:38 a.m., Sept. 25; woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3800 block St. Augustine Drive, 11:19 p.m., Sept. 25: man assaulted by spouse at residence. Apparent minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 400 block West 5th Street, 2:52 a.m., Sept. : woman reportedly assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Apparent minor injury; case cleared.
- 500 block West Roundtree Drive, 7:20 p.m., Sept. 26: man assaulted by individual with handgun at residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 3200 block Westgate Drive, 11:08 p.m., Sept. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.