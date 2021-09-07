A handgun was stolen from a vehicle while its owner was inside a Greenville convenience store, according to an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, the firearm is believed to have been stolen at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 from a vehicle parked outside of the 427 Convenient Store in the 1400 block of Old River Road.
The victim reported the theft on Sunday afternoon after he noticed the weapon was missing.
The firearm is a 9-millimeter Taurus G3 valued at $350. The sheriff’s office said it is believed the vehicle was left unlocked when the victim entered the store to make a purchase.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released the following information on other cases:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7986 N.C. 11 Business, Bethel, 6:02 p.m. Sept. 4: Eastern Laundries broken into. Building materials valued at $2,000, petroleum products valued at $400, washing machine valued at $1,500, household goods valued at $1,000 and other items valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1000 block Perkins Road, Greenville, 5:44 p.m. Sept. 4: man assaulted at residence. Apparent minor injuries reported; case active.
- 5100 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 7 p.m. Sept. 4: man assaulted by acquaintances; case cleared.
- 1600 block Mandy Drive, Greenville, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 4: juvenile threatened by known person near residence; case cleared.
- 5800 block Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Greenville, 4:16 a.m. Sept. 5: man assaulted by road. Apparent minor injuries reported; case cleared.
- 4000 block Tabitha Lane, Greenville, 8:08 a.m. Sept. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2300 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 5: woman held against her will and assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Injuries reported; case active.
- 500 block Barrus Construction Road, woman assaulted at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department made the following case information available:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 6:49 a.m., Sept. 3: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 3300 block Landmark Street, 3 p.m., Sept. 3: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 2500 block Jefferson Drive, 9:56 p.m., Sept. 3: man robbed by unknown person with handgun in street. Cellphone valued at $200, wallet valued at $25 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block Wellingham Avenue, 5:33 a.m. Sept. 3: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.
- 1301 W. 14th Ave., 5:41 p.m. Sept. 3: woman assaulted by spouse at Mid-Town Grocery; case inactive.