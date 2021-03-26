A 25-year-old has been arrested after leading detectives on a high-speed pursuit in Grimesland, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Anthony Turnage of Grimesland was observed Thursday by detectives with the special operations unit committing an unspecified motor vehicle offense in the area of Mobley’s Bridge Road and Ivy Road, a release from the agency said.
When detectives attempted to make a stop, Turnage accelerated and the incident evolved into a chase.
According to the release, detectives deemed the speed and conditions to be too unsafe and ended their pursuit. However, they identified Turnage as the driver.
He was arrested at his home later without incident. He has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest; reckless driving to endanger; driving while license revoked; failure to heed blue light/siren; failure to wear a seatbelt; expired registration tag; and resisting a public officer.
Turnage has been released on a $25,000 bond.