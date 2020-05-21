The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday at a Greenville gas station.
The incident occurred at 10:26 p.m. at the Speedway located at 3805 Charles Blvd., according to a report from the sheriff’s office. A man with handgun stole an iPhone and cash valued at a total of $667. The iPhone later was recovered, the report stated.
The case remains active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriffs office released reports on Tuesday and Wednesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block Edwards Farm Road, Greenville, 8:13 p.m. May 19: D.H. Conley road sign valued at $1 stolen; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 4700 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 7:42 p.m. May 19: residence broken into, window valued at $100 damaged; water jug filled with coins valued at $1 stolen; case active.
- 4900 block U.S. 258, Farmville, 8 a.m. May 18 2019-4:12 p.m. May 18: urns valued at $1,200 stolen from gravesite; case active.
- 3300 block Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, 2:15-6:28 p.m.: residence entered forcibly, $200 in cash stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, midnight May 13-3:58 p.m. May 16: firearm valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 2500 block Lance Drive, Greenville, midnight May 15-10:31 a.m. May 17: push bar valued at $500 stolen from vehicle parked in front of victim’s residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1300 block Camilla Drive, Greenville, 12:20 a.m. May 19: woman assaulted by spouse, door valued at $50 damaged; case active.
- 300 block Teels Estates Road, Greenville, 11:30 a.m. May 18: woman assaulted by pointing handgun, another victim assaulted with minor injuries; case active.
3800 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 1:01 a.m. May 18: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 7400 block N.C. 43 S., Greenville, 8:58 p.m. May 17: woman assaulted by spouse.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports Tuesday and Wednesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3801 Charles Blvd., 3:45 p.m. May 18: carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $60.09 stolen; case inactive.
- 1600 block Myrtle Street, 10 p.m. May 18-8:20 a.m. May 20: clothes valued at a total of $80 stolen; case inactive.
- 1301 Charles Blvd., 9:10 a.m. May 19: $168.23 stolen from Duck Thru; case ongoing.
- 300 block Kristin Drive, 3 p.m. May 19-8:13 a.m. May 20: pistol and cash valued at a total of $380 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:15-7:48 p.m. May 19: lotion and sleep medication valued at a total of $22.92 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 3600 block Barrington Drive, 12:28 p.m. May 15: guns valued at a total of $1,330 stolen; case ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 2:40 p.m. May 15: grocery items valued at $293.71 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 4100 block Dudleys Grant Drive, Winterville, 7:01 p.m. May 15: $100 stolen from man;s wallet; case ongoing.
- 3000 Stantonsburg Road, 12:44-7:35 a.m. May 16: beer valued at $60 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:15 p.m. May 16: groceries valued at $42.41 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1000 block Allen Road, 11:01 p.m. May 16: license plate valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 1300 block Allen Ridge Drive, Greenville, 6:30 a.m. May 17: house broken into to terrorize and injure, victim assaulted, phone valued at $1,000 stolen and interference with emergency communication; case cleared by arrest.
- 1605 E. Fire Tower Road, 7:30 p.m. May 17: $5 stole from Wasabi 88, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 8 p.m. May 17-9:23 a.m. May 18: driver’s license, insurance card and debit card stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 200 block West Dudley Street, 10:29 a.m. May 18: license plate valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 6 p.m. May 18-7:48 a.m. May 19: iPad and charger valued at a total of $705 stolen from unsecured vehicle; case inactive.
- 1900 block Old Fire Tower Road, 6 p.m. May 18-8:43 a.m. May 19: vinyl siding valued at $4,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 3500 Galleria Drive, 6:24 p.m. May 18: boots valued at $100 stolen from Dicks Sporting Goods, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 2600 block Boone Court, 5:13 a.m. May 18: man assaulted with a handgun with intent to kill, vehicle parts valued at $500 damaged or vandalized and vehicle damaged or vandalized; case ongoing.
- 1200 block East Fire Tower Road, 1:15 a.m. May 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 4:30 a.m. May 17: woman assaulted with blunt object, key valued at $10 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 8:18 p.m. May 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at residence; case ongoing.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 10:17 p.m. May 17: second degree kidnapping and woman assaulted, two kitchen knives and taser cartridge and AFID tags taken as evidence; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Cherry Court, 6:46 p.m. May 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend, door had $100 in damage; case inactive.