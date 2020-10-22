The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault on Tuesday, later discovering a vehicle had also been stolen.
The incident occurred at 3:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of Victor Drive, Greenville.
A woman reported she was assaulted by an acquaintance and she suffered a minor injury. Her vehicle, valued at $8,000, was stolen but later recovered.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 6750 N.C. 30, Bethel, 2:26 p.m. Oct. 20: catalytic converters valued at $6,000 stolen from Sunenergy; case active.
500 block Birchwood Drive, Greenville, 11 p.m. Oct. 19-8:44 a.m. Oct. 20: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen, later recovered; case active.
- 3800 block Wilkerson Boulevard, Farmville, 2-8:36 a.m. Oct. 20: handgun valued at $200 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, 2:38 a.m. Oct. 21: moped valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 2800 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 2:02 a.m. Oct. 21: bicycle valued at $200 stolen; case active.
5500 block Promise Drive, Washington, 6 p.m. Oct. 17-4:18 p.m. Oct. 20: Xbox valued at $100 stolen, clothes burned sustaining $10 in damages; case active.
Assaults
4600 block Gaskins Road, Grimesland, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by ex-spouse, suffered minor injury; case active.
200 block Melissa Court, Washington, 12:21 p.m. Oct. 20: juvenile assaulted by friend; case active.
- 1000 block Alton Loop, Greenville, 4:36 a.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
4000 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 1:31 a.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Ward Street, 11:11 a.m. Oct. 19: phone valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
200 block Orton Drive, 4 p.m. Oct. 19-9:57 a.m. Oct. 20: $150 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 2500 block Madison Circle, 7:40 a.m. Oct. 20: rifle and scope valued at a total of $700 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
300 block Brighton Park Drive, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 20: clothes valued at $180 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1000 block West Third Street, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block Myrtle Street, 10:10 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by neighbor with chemicals and acids, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 2800 block South Memorial Drive, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 15: woman assaulted by two acquaintances; case cleared by arrest.
1300 block East 10th Street, 1:50 a.m. Oct. 16: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Eastbrook Drive, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 16: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 500 block South Square Drive, 5 a.m. Oct. 16: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 2900 block Tammie Trail, 5:58 a.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by sibling; case inactive.
- 1100 block Melody Lane, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
