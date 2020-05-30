The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a report that seven firearms had been stolen.
The incident occurred in the 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, between midnight on May 7 and 2:32 p.m. on May 28, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
Along with the firearms, black powder and syringes valued at a total of $2,020 also were stolen, the report stated.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports on Friday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Staton House Road, Greenville, 6 p.m. May 27-10:05 a.m. May 28: riding lawn mower valued at $2,000 stolen; case active.
- 1900 block Redman Avenue, Greenville, midnight May 14-9:49 a.m. May 28: camper valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
- 100 block River Rat Lane, Grimesland, 3:40 a.m.-12:46 p.m. May 28: vehicle broken into, handgun stolen valued at $350; case active.
Assaults
- 3700 block James Street, Bethel, 3:27 a.m. May 28: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend with motor vehicle; case cleared.
- 1300 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 2:52 p.m. May 28: man assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on Friday with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
- 2300 block Yorkshire Drive, 8 p.m. May 27-8:56 a.m. May 28: cash and checkbook valued at a total of $10 stolen from unsecured vehicle; case ongoing.
Assault
3700 S. Memorial Drive, 6:30 p.m. May 27-12:15 p.m. May 28: woman assaulted; case inactive.