Pitt County authorities are investigating the theft of three American bully dogs from a Greenville-area home.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that a report was made about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning of a theft from the 2100 block of Esther Circle, which is near Old Fire Tower and County Home roads in southern Greenville.
Three merle-colored bullies were reported stolen. The three dogs are valued at $1,000. Their age was not stated in the report nor was the means by which they were stolen from their owner.
Merle is a color pattern defined by patches and swirls of both full and diluted colors ranging from black to blue and white.
A relationship between the dog owner and the offender was not established. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
8539 N.C. 43 South, Grimesland, 2:35 p.m. March 9: two catalytic converters valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicles at Pleasant Hill Church; case active.
Assaults
4000 block Avon Road, Grimesland, 9:25 p.m. March 9: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2309 S. Memorial Drive, 11 p.m. March 8- 9:36 a.m. March 9: woman assaulted by spouse at Greenville Motel; case active.
2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 12:55 a.m. March 10: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.