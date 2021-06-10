Details are limited in the case of a boy who was assaulted with a knife in the Belvoir area Tuesday night.
According to an incident report, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Barrus Construction Road at 10:56 p.m. after a woman reported a juvenile injured in the street.
The report listed that a knife or cutting instrument was used in the attack, which is currently being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.
The relationship between the juvenile and the attacker is unknown. It is also unclear as to the extent of the boy’s injuries. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block B’s Barbeque Road, Greenville, 10:51 a.m., June 8: break in at residence; case active.
- 8400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:48 p.m., June 8: break-in at residence; security camera system valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 3300 block Myrtlewood Court, Fountain, 11:27 p.m., June 8: PlayStation 4 valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4900 block Gum Swamp Road, Ayden, 2:45 a.m., June 4: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6500 block Beaver Dam Road, Ayden, 5:17 a.m., June 4: revolver valued at $200 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.
- 4112 N.C. 33 W., Greenville, 9:03 a.m., June 4: household goods valued at $10 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 3700 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 9:42 a.m., June 4: man defrauded of $43.83; case active.
- 4200 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 9:20 a.m., June 4: medication valued at $40 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4783 N.C. 11, Bethel, 10:24 a.m., June 4: red 2019 Ford Mustang valued at $25,000 stolen from parking lot of Country Mart; case active.
- 3158 Ivy Road, Greenville, 7:44 p.m., June 4: power tools valued at $55 obtained under false pretenses from Trade It; case active.
- 4700 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 9:49 p.m., June 4: soap valued at $10 stolen from Dollar General; case inactive.
- 4391 Charles Blvd., Greenville, 7:19 a.m., June 5: break-in at Hill’s Bells Fork Mini Mart; glass door valued at $500 damaged; case active.
- 4400 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 9:05 p.m., June 5: handgun valued at $529 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1300 block Peyote Court, Greenville, 9:25 p.m., June 5: firearms valued at $1,000, jewelry valued at $50 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5600 block Sandy Ridge Road, Washington, 2:42 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1400 block Devon Drive, Grimesland, 4:11 p.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 300 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 4:44 p.m., June 4: juvenile assaulted at residence; case active.
- 3400 block Celtic Court, Greenville, 7:02 p.m., June 4: man threatened at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2300 block Waterview Road, Greenville, 10:40 a.m., June 5: man threatened by neighbor at residence; case cleared.
- 1000 block Port Terminal Road, Greenville, 12:23 p.m., June 5: woman threatened by sibling at residence; case cleared.
- 1600 block Cody Lane, Greenville, 5:00 p.m., June 5: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 600 block Bending Tree Lane, Greenville, 2:12 a.m., June 6: man assaulted at residence; case active.
3100 block Spains Lane, Grimesland, 11:46 p.m,. June 6: woman assaulted by spouse at r
- esidence; case active.
- 500 block Birchwood Drive, Greenville, 11:57 p.m., June 6: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 2100 block Gracewood Drive, Greenville, 12;28 a.m., June 7: juvenile assaulted via strangulation at residence; case active.
- 2300 block Wheaton Village Drive, Greenville, 12:21 p.m., June 8: juvenile victim of cyber-bullying; case closed, leads exhausted
- .
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3900 block Cantata Drive, 11:16 a.m., June 8: two ferns valued at $60 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3840 E. 10th St., 10:34 a.m., June 7: paver buckets valued at $87.92 stolen at Lowe’s; merchandise returned; case active.
- 800 Thomas Langston Road, 11:48 a.m., June 7: paint bucket valued at $209 stolen at Lowe’s; merchandise returned; case active.
- 100 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1 p.m., June 7: generator valued at $1,800 stolen from Trade It; case active.
- 900 block W. Arlington Blvd., 3:32 p.m., June 7: break-in at residence; television valued at $350 stolen; damage to kitchen estimated at $150; case active.
- 3000 block Mulberry Lane, 8:02 a.m., June 7: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
2530 S. Memorial Drive, 10:38 a.m., June 4: shirts, socks and underwear valued at $74.70 stolen from Family Dollar; merchandise returned; case closed by arrest.
- 3801 S. Memorial Drive, 11:29 a.m., June 4: food valued at $195.11 stolen from Walmart Market Place; case active.
- 2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 11:47 a.m., June 5: vehicle broken into at residence; $120 in cash, WIC card and bag stolen; case active.
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 9:35 p.m., June 4: cellphone valued at $1,200 stolen from individual in parking lot; candle holder damaged; case active.
- 400 block West First Street, 5:41 p.m., June 5: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case active.
3140 Evans Street, 5:10 p.m., June 6: electronics valued at $1,217.95 stolen from Best Buy through use of anti-inventory device; case active.
- 2600 block Rhinestone Drive, 1:53 a.m, June 5: burglary at residence; damage to door frame valued at $200; case active.
Assaults
1300 block East 10th Street, 8:46 p.m., June 4: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting reports on relationship between victim and attacker; case active.
1600 block Hopkins Drive, 7:48 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted at residence; case closed by arrest.
600 block Glendale Drive, 10:25 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case
- inactive.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 9:08 p.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Camelot Inn; case active.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 4:39 p.m., June 5: woman kidnapped, assaulted by friend; case active.
- 600 block Winstead Road, 8:06 p.m., June 6: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.