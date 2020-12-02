The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit made seven drug arrests after completing multiple long-term investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics, the office said in a news release.
Seven suspects with outstanding arrest warrants were rounded up and face with a combined total of 22 charges, the release said. More arrests and charges are pending as the investigations continue.
- Terrell Davon Harper, 26, of Farmville was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and two counts of maintain a vehicle dwelling place for the sale of controlled substance. He was released on a $7,500 secured bond.
Keith Devone Anderson, 51, of Winterville was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Michael Anthony Ward, 36, of Greenville, was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/ deliver heroin and two counts of maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for the sale of a controlled substance. He was released on a $20,000 secured bond.
- Chad-James Teele, 29, of Greenville was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He remains in custody in another jurisdiction.
Chelsea Leigh Cahoon, 27, of Kinston was arrested on Nov. 22. She was charged with possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, simple possession Schedule II controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $20,000 secured bond.
- Brandon Jemal Barfield, 32, of Farmville was arrested on Nov. 23. He was charged with possession with three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
- Alan Wayne Sweet, 18, of Robersonville, was arrested on Nov. 25. He was charged with possession of ecstacy/methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to
1/2 ounce and possess marijuana paraphernalia. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4600 block U.S. 13, Greenville, 5 p.m. Nov. 27-10:07 a.m. Nov. 30: rims valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, midnight-3:15 p.m. Nov. 30: catalytic converter valued at $100 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 7300 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 5 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted by ex-spouse, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 2100 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case closed.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1100 block B’s Barbeque Road, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29-9:07 a.m. Nov. 30: landscaping batteries valued at $2,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:57 p.m. Nov. 29: sweatshirts valued at a total of $255 stolen from Dunham Sports, later recovered; case inactive.
- 200 block Airport Road, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 30: iPhone valued at $700 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 6:23 a.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted by ex-spouse; investigation ongoing.
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, midnight-7:32 a.m. Nov. 30: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.