Hailey Rypkema

A graphic posted to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office social media depicts Hailey Rypkema, a missing 17-year-old.

 Contributed photo

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported officers in Tennessee located a missing teen this morning and arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A social media post from the sheriff's office on Saturday said that Hailey Rypkema, 17, may be in the company of James Holloman, 55, of Snow Hill. The teen was last seen Friday night or Saturday morning.


