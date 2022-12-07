The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported officers in Tennessee located a missing teen this morning and arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A social media post from the sheriff's office on Saturday said that Hailey Rypkema, 17, may be in the company of James Holloman, 55, of Snow Hill. The teen was last seen Friday night or Saturday morning.
The office reported today that the pair was located about 9 a.m. in eastern Tennessee after officers there ran a license plate on a vehicle and determined that Holloman was the driver.
The officers arrested Holloman and found Rypkema safe in the vehicle, the agency reported. Holloman was charged with two counts each of felony abduction of children and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He is in custody in Tennessee and will be extradited back to Pitt County, the agency reported. Rypkema's parents were en route to Tennessee this morning.
The case remains under investigation, the sheriff's office reported.
The sheriff's office said earlier that Holloman has a criminal history. Records from the state's Department of Public Safety show convictions include assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, larceny and forgery in Pitt, Anson and Edgecombe counties. In 1988 Holloman was convicted of a prison escape in Richmond County.
A post from Angel Rypkema, Hailey's mother, said the teen left home with her pet pit bull and that Holloman frequented the Maury, Greenville and Fountain areas. Angel Rypkema is a former officer at the Pitt County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 902-2800 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.