The Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released images from a June 7 robbery in hopes the public would help identify the suspects.
The robbery occurred about 9:30 p.m. at the G Sweepstakes, 7606 Pitt St. in Grimesland. During the robbery, one of the suspects claimed to have a gun, although no weapon was displayed. A large sum of cash was taken.
Images show one of the men wearing jeans and a blue shirt with a red hoodie. His face was not covered. A second man was dressed in dark blue, was hooded and wore a mask.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at (252) 758-7777 or online at www.crimestopper.org. CrimeStoppers callers can remain anonymous. Rewards are given if tips lead to an arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Extortion investigated
A Grimesland man has been arrested on a charge of attempting to extort his grandfather to settle a drug debt.
The sheriff’s office reported Thursday that deputies responded to a residence on the 3600 block of Alvin Road in Grimesland to what the caller said was a kidnapping.
The 84-year-old victim told deputies that he had received calls that his grandson, Jeremy Nichols, 34, had been kidnapped. The caller demanded ransom or they would kill Nichols, the victim said. The victim also said he had spoken to Nichols on the phone, who asked him to pay the ransom.
While detectives investigated further, Nichols returned to his grandfather’s home unharmed. Further investigation led detectives to determine that the kidnapping was a hoax concocted by Nichols and a narcotics dealer to attempt to have his grandfather pay his debt.
Nichols was charged with felony extortion and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.
Nichols’ alleged accomplice had not been arrested on Thursday, the office reported.
Break-ins, thefts
1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 1:04 a.m., June 15: break-in reported at residence. Damage to door valued at $100; case cleared.
- 5643 N.C. 43, Greenville, 10:26 a.m., June 15: hand tools valued at $1,500 stolen from Total Lawnmower Care; case active.
- 4900 block County Home Road, Greenville, 4:48 p.m., June 15: woman defrauded of $10,189.88 via internet; case active.
4700 block Ariel Drive, Grimesland, 12:11 p.m., June 16: woman defrauded of $794 via internet; case active.
Assaults
- 2200 block Scarlett O’Hara Road, Greenville, 3:58 p.m., June 16: woman assaulted by child at residence; case cleared.
- 1800 block Charlie Smith Court, Grimesland, 6:33 p.m., June 16: woman assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Sweet Gum Meadow Drive, Greenville, 9:12 p.m., June 15: man threatened at residence; case active.
- 2300 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 10:03 p.m., June 15: man reportedly assaulted at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1100 block Red Banks Road, 10:09 a.m., June 15: 18-speed Roadmaster bike valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Kristin Drive, 9:02 a.m., June 15: break-in at residence. Property belonging to D&J Booker Holdings valued at $1,775 damaged; case inactive.
- 500 block South Greene Street, 12:48 p.m., June 16: report of identity theft via internet; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, Greenville, 2:46 p.m., June 16: $280 in cash stolen at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
700 block Hooker Road, 2:23 p.m., June 16: woman assaulted in street by boyfriend; case active.