Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects reported to have robbed a business in Grimesland on June 7.
According to an incident report, a call came in to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 9:31 p.m. that two men entered G Sweepstakes at 7606 Pitt St. and indicated to the clerk they had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
The Sheriff's Office released photos of the men on June 9, and on Thursday released further photographs from the store's security cameras.
The office asked that anyone with information contact them or contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.